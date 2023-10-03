AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 3RD: 43°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We saw near record temperatures today, and highs well above the average. When do we cool off for fall? Details below:

TONIGHT:

We are staying clear tonight as the ridge remains in place over the region. Temperatures are slow to cool, and we only get down to the upper 50s overnight. Clear skies will allow some patchy fog turning into areas of fog by the morning.

TOMORROW:

Another warm day in the low 80s is in store for tomorrow. We stay dry and sunny with only a few clouds in the morning.

REST OF THE WEEKEND:

We start seeing increasing clouds by Thursday ahead of the next weather system. Friday afternoon into the evening will see showers and a few imbedded storms ahead of the cold front. The fronts pass over by Saturday morning bringing showers and a big cold air mass to the region. Temperatures will feel more like fall by the end of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS & BREEZY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54LOW: 40

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 56

Have a great night!

