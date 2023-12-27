AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 27th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 27th: 20

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the last week of 2023. How are things shaping up? Details below:

TODAY:

The first round of steady showers moved over the region last night, and we’ll see another round of steady and widespread rain moving in at the start of the afternoon. Temperatures are mild all day today, with several areas seeing 50. Patchy fog is possible between rounds of rain this morning.

TONIGHT:

Showers become widely scattered tonight, but a chance for some drizzle is possible between rounds of consistent rainfall. A few areas could also see some patches of fog return late tonight. Temperatures are down in the mid-40s this evening.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We’ll stay on the warm side for the next few days, along with the chance for showers. Friday showers are mainly spotty, and cold, near-freezing air overnight could allow for a mix of rain and wet snowflakes. Lake effect could spark a mix of drizzle and flurries on Saturday as well, but brief high pressure should bring an end to the precipitation by Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: STEADY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 33

NEW YEARS EVE: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

NEW YEARS DAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 41

Have a WONDERFUL Wednesday!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter