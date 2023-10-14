AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 14TH: 39°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:28 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers are the main course on our menu for the next few days. When do we get a dry and warmer break? Details below:

TODAY:

Another slow-moving area of low pressure pushes through today. The low stays the the south of our areas, but we will still see steady rainfall today due to our proximity. A few thunderstorms are possible this morning and afternoon, but most of the severe risks stay to the south in the track of the low. Between rounds of rain are overcast skies, which will keep us cool all day today with temperatures only in the low 50s.

TONIGHT:

Showers continue this evening, but slow down significantly overnight. We are back down in the mid to low 40s for the low.

REST OF THE WEEKEND:

Showers are widely scattered tomorrow but more steady near the Finger Lakes. This is due to both wrap-around showers as the low pressure pushes off the East Coast and lake-effect off the lakes. We will see chances for showers into Tuesday before a brief, warm, dry slot pauses showers midweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

