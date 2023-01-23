AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 23RD: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 23RD: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Steady snow to snow showers today. How long does the active weather last? Details below:

TODAY:

Steady snow tapers off this morning and becomes just some lingering snow showers across the area. Additional accumulation looks to stay light as the bulk of the snow accumulation has already fallen. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area this morning and into this afternoon for Tioga (NY) and Bradford county.

TONIGHT:

We dry out going into tonight but hold onto the clouds.

TOMORROW:

A weak cold front moves through tomorrow morning bringing some stray snow showers to the area and a change in wind direction. This change in wind direction results in stray lake-effect snow showers.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The next system we are watching is an area of low pressure moving into the region on Wednesday. It starts off with steady snow due to the system moving in Wednesday morning as temperatures remain below freezing. Steady snow into the afternoon but warmer air filters in late day and a transition to a wintry mix and rain occurs. Accumulating snow is likely for midweek. Snow showers linger into Thursday and just that slight chance for showers on Friday. A weak system over the weekend results in showers for Saturday and Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: STEADY SNOW TO SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STEADY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: SNOW TO RAIN/SNOW MIX. WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter