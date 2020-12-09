Steuben County adds 55 new positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – On Tuesday, Steuben County add 55 more positive COVID-19 cases. The county’s health department issued the following release late Tuesday.

The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 55 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 2,219 confirmed cases, 414 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

· City of Corning (17)

· City of Hornell (6)

· Town of Addison

· Town of Avoca

· Town of Bath

· Town of Cameron

· Town of Caton (4)

· Town of Corning (2)

· Town of Erwin (4)

· Town of Hornellsville (4)

· Town of Howard

· Town of Jasper

· Town of Troupsburg

· Town of Tuscarora

· Town of Urbana (2)

· Town of Wayland

· Village of Bath (4)

· Village of Canisteo

· Village of South Corning (2)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 11 individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Six individuals had contact with positive(s) for Thanksgiving, some from out of state or county

· Four individuals are residents of Corning Center

· Two individuals are residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center

· Four individuals are employees of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center and/or Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

· One individual is an employee of the Corning City Police Department

· One individual is an employee of Micatu Inc. in Big Flats

· One individual is an employee of Alstom in Plant 2

· One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. at Big Flats

· One individual is an employee of Tri-County Family Medicine in Wayland

· Two individuals are employees of the Corning-Painted Post School District: one at William E Severn Elementary School, one at the High School

· One individual is an employee of the Hornell Intermediate School

· One individual is a student of the Corning-Painted Post Middle School

· One individual is a student of the Addison Middle School

· One individual visited the Hornell Moose on the same dates as previously reported positives and one individual visited the Hornell VFW on the same dates as previously reported positives: those who have been at either location in the past two weeks should monitor for symptoms and/or get tested

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 11/27 – Cost Cutters in Big Flats

· 11/29 – Free Methodist Church in Hornell

· 11/30 – Paddy’s Pub & Grill in Hornell

· 11/30, 12/1 – Hometown Eats and Treats in Addison

· 11/30 – 12/2 – Casella in Horseheads

· 11/30 – 12/2 – Steuben County Landfill

· 11/30 – 12/2 – John N. Dagon Law Office in Hornell

· 11/30 – 12/2 – Kwik Fill on Seneca Rd, Hornell

· 12/1 Lunch – LAF-A-Lot in Wayland

· 12/1 one seated for dinner, one at bar – Applebee’s in Hornell

· 12/2 – Pudgie’s Pizza in Corning

· 12/3 – First Presbyterian Church in Corning

· 12/3 Morning – Crystal Lanes in Corning

· 12/3 – Sorge’s Restaurant in Corning

· 12/3, 12/4 Mornings – Journey Fitness in Corning

· 12/3 – 12/5 – Fringe Hairdressers in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 3

· 10 – 19 years: 8

· 20 – 29 years: 8

· 30 – 39 years: 6

· 50 – 59 years: 13

· 60 – 69 years: 7

· 70 – 79 years: 5

· 80 – 89 years: 5

“We have seen the number of Steuben residents in the hospital trending in the wrong direction, with people needing serious medical care,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The Governor has shared that hospitalization rates and bed openings will be factored into colored zones and constraints going forward. To prevent more restrictions that could impact our local businesses please do all you can to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Steuben: wear your masks, social distance, wash your hands, get tested and stay home when feeling ill, and keep your social circles small.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.