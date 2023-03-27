BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County legislatures urged state officials to stop NYSEG from excessively increasing utility prices for its customers during their March 27 session.

According to the Steuben County Legislature, NYSEG is requesting rate increases of 34.9% for electric customers and 14.9% for gas customers. These rate increases would cause a $240 annual bill increase for the average NYSEG customer, according to reports done by Steuben County.

“New York already has some of the highest rates in the country,” said county Legislature Chairman Scott Van Etten.

New York State Department of Public Service criticized NYSEG’s plan. NYS DPS testified that the rate filings contained “many deficiencies and errors.” Additionally, the department said that NYSEG has been “vague and non-responsive” to their questions about these filings. The department also noted that a management audit conducted in 2016 found that NYSEG’s previous rate filing had similar issues.

NYS DPS and Steuben County’s findings come after a high increase in customer complaints about NYSEG. In 2022, there were over 4,700 complaints, which is over 60% more than in 2020 and 2021 combined, according to the county. The New York State Public Service Commission is investigating NYSEG’s billing practices because of the number of complaints.

Steuben County’s resolution stated, “The billing problems as well as the inadequacies of the rate filings call into question the administrative competence of this monopoly utility.” It also said that “public trust has eroded.”