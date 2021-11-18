Steuben County family shares their flood story from August storm

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Three months after the historic flooding in Steuben County, families are still dealing with the aftermath.

After the August storm, Jeanelle Cary-Loucks and her family worry their home will be overcome with water every time it rains.

“We check the river and stay inside until we see water building up in our yard,” said Cary-Loucks. “We run and grab our stuff, pack it up, and get it out. Now, we have it sitting there and we are prepared because we don’t know what’s gonna happen and we are scared.”

Cary-Loucks described how her children developed anxiety from the event.

“She did not want to go to school,” said Cary-Loucks. “She would ball up in the corner of the bedroom and cry because she did not want to leave me. She doesn’t want to feel scared. [My children] talk about [floods] like they are normal.”

Cary-Loucks and her family live in Tuscarora and on August 18 they had to be saved by boat. She described how the night unfolded.

“My husband checked outside and then we got the text that said ‘Get out now move to higher ground’,” said Cary-Loucks. “We went back to the door and the water was already at our porch. We could not get out. My husband freaked out. We didn’t know what to do or how to get out. Our cars were underwater.”

Cary-Loucks called 9-1-1 for help and their family was eventually assisted by New York State Police and DEC officers. During the boat ride to safety, Jeanelle suffered a broken tailbone when it hit logs and propane tanks floating in the road.

Along with physical injuries, she continues to deal with financial issues as well.

“We lost both of our cars,” said Cary-Loucks. “Insurance covered his, but they only covered the payment for his car and paid it off. It didn’t cover for a new vehicle and mine didn’t have full coverage on it. So mine was lost.”

Jeanelle’s mother started a GoFundMe and they have already received over $400.