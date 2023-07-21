CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Habitat for Humanity is still processing the after effects of a fire July 20.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. with fire crews not leaving until after 10 p.m. It devastated the building, taking out the majority of the donation center. With that, tens of thousands of dollars worth of donations. The sales floor and offices were also damaged by the smoke.

The organization says it will continue to promote its message despite the setback.

“Obviously, this is all new. um, we will open up the restore again. We continue to build homes. We say that we build homes, community and hope and we’ve appreciated all the well wishers out there and we believe that many community members are rallying to support us and we hope that that continues. What we need most of all is financial help because the restore, all the proceeds from the restore go towards building homes,” said Joy Overacker, Community Outreach and Resource Development Director.

The organization has worked in the community for thirty years plus and hopes the community will support them in this difficult time. There’s no confirmed cause of the fire, but crews say it likely started in the drop of area of the building. No set timetable for when the building will be back up and running.

To donate, visit www.habitatcorning.org/restore