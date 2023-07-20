CORNING, NY (WETM)- Flames could be seen coming out of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore building this evening.

Reports of the fire first came into our newsroom around 6:20 p.m. According to our reporter on the scene, flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the top of the building as the Corning Fire Department worked to put out the blaze. The fire department was still working to put out the flames when our reporter left around 7:20 p.m. The Hornby Volunteer fire department was on the scene as well.

According to a Facebook post made by Corning ReStore, no one was in the building at the time of the fire, adding, it will remain closed until further notice.

We will update the story once more information is made available to us.