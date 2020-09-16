Steuben County holds first public listening session on police reform

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Steuben County residents took part in the first of three public listening sessions around police reform.

The meeting was held over zoom Tuesday. If you missed it, there are other sessions scheduled.

The Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative being led by the City of Corning and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its community outreach. As part of this effort, we are conducting public listening sessions and issuing a survey to gather additional insight from all Steuben County residents.

The virtual Public Listening Sessions for Steuben County residents are scheduled for the following dates:

Tuesday, September 15th @ 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Wednesday, September 16th @ 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Thursday, September 17th @ 6:00pm – 9:00pm

To join the virtual meeting, use the following ZOOM link: https://zoom.us/j/93551456031?pwd=ZG5MWU9xMDJsNDJ3c2l3RURvelZtdz09

Meeting ID: 935 5145 6031

Passcode: 795272

Note: Each public listening session is limited to the first 500 people. To support maximum participation, we ask that members of the public only attend one session.

Steuben County residents may access the survey from September 1- 20, 2020 through these ways:

City of Corning’s website (www.cityofcorning.com) under the “Police Survey” tab at the top of the homepage .

Steuben County Sheriff’s website (https://www.steubencony.org under the “Police Reform Update” tab on the left side of the homepage.

Directly through an internet browser (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T8CCMXW).