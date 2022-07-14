BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Safety and Corrections Committee is holding a special meeting tonight to discuss volunteer EMS services in the county.

The main topic at this meeting will be the 2021 EMS Services Delivery Report, which concluded that medical agencies in Steuben County are struggling to make calls, and that the county is at a breaking point.

“The number of agencies in our county are having a very difficult time making their calls.” Said Steuben County Director of Public Safety Tim Marshall. “So, this process is just steps in what the solution will be to try to help provide EMS services to Steuben County.”

Marshall continued to say that part of the reason for this issue is that people can’t commit to the required training period, which is about six months long.

American Medical Response (AMR) in Corning is offering an “Earn While you Learn” program, which gives people the opportunity to get paid while taking the required training.

This program also cuts the training period from about six months to about ten weeks. More information on the program and how to apply can be found here.

Marshall said the meeting is meant for agencies to speak with the committee, but the public is welcome to attend. The meeting will take place tonight, July 14, at 6:30PM at the Steuben County Legislative Chambers. More information on the meeting can be found on the Steuben County website.