Steuben County is up to 39.1% for vaccinated people with at least one dose

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S.CDC data shows the average daily pace of coronavirus vaccinations is down approximately 50% from its April peak.

In Steuben County, there is an abundance of vaccination clinics to make sure people in rural communities have an increased opportunity to get vaccinated.

According to Steuben County Public Health Director, Darlene Smith, the county is seeing 39.1 % of Steuben County residents have received their first dose of vaccine.

“We have been trying to target some of the rural communities with our vaccination clinics, with the data showing that it is the southern part of Steuben County that is lagging the furthest behind in vaccination rates, so it’s the area from Addison would call area all the way west to Rex Ville and West Union,” said Smith.

“We are seeing a little bit of an increase in uptake in our vaccination clinics since we’ve been starting to do that. The other thing that has started, and we think is working pretty well for us lately is we’ve offered two different vaccines at the same clinic, so someone has the choice of either Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson,” said Smith.

