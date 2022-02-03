Steuben County issues travel advisory overnight

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has issued a travel advisory overnight into Friday in light of the ongoing winter weather that has made road conditions difficult.

The County reminded residents to stay home if they don’t have to travel, but those that do drive are urged to “use extreme caution”, especially on elevated highways and bridges. Drivers are also encouraged to call ahead to their destinations to make sure they are open in the morning.

The advisory is not a travel ban, said the announcement, but will allow plows time to sand and clear the roads.

The advisory, which continues through Friday morning, comes from the County Office of Emergency Services and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. In the announcement, the Offices said,” freezing rain, sleet and snow has made driving conditions difficult this afternoon. Steadier snow is already occurring and will continue into the overnight hours. Steady snowfall along with this morning’s icing will continue to create hazardous driving conditions during Thursday evening into Friday morning.”