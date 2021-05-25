Steuben County man charged with allegedly kidnapping a 5-year-old in Denison Park

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Joshua Lewis has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 5-year-old in Denison Park, according to Corning Police.

On Friday, May 21, 2021, at about 1:10 p.m., Corning Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to Denison Park for reports of a child being abducted from a Steuben County foster care caseworker. The suspect’s ID was confirmed by the County caseworker, who provided the police with a physical description and a description of the vehicle that the suspect used to flee the area.

Lewis and the child were located in the Town of Cameron and the child was returned to the caseworker uninjured.

Lewis, 30, has been charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal contempt in the s second degree for allegedly violating Steuben County Court-ordered custody and abducting the child.

Lewis was transported to the Steuben County Jail where he was held overnight until his Saturday, May 22, 2021, morning arraignment. He was then released from custody despite the District Attorney’s request that he be held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 property bond.