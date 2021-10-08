Steuben County man sentenced for wife’s death in 2019 snowmobile accident

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – David Gee was sentenced on Friday for the 2019 fatal snowmobile accident that killed his wife.

According to the Steuben County Deputy Clerk, Gee was sentenced to six months in County Jail followed by a term of 5 years of probation supervision. The first six months of the term will be served while he is still in jail.

The Deputy Clerk also told 18 News that BillieJo’s sister, Jessica Taft, spoke at the sentencing on the family’s behalf.

County Court Judge Chauncey Watches presided over the sentencing, and

Gee pled guilty to vehicular manslaughter on August 11, 2021. In May 2019, he had entered a plea of not guilty for first-degree manslaughter.

In January of 2019, Gee was driving a snowmobile with his wife BillieJo as a passenger when he failed to yield at State Rt. 417 in Tuscarora. Neither of them was wearing helmets and both were ejected when a van driving down the road hit the snowmobile.

BillieJo Gee was taken to Guthrie Corning Hospital and pronounced dead at the hospital. David Gee was airlifted by LifeNet to Robert Packer Hospital.

He was originally charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree, and felony Driving While Intoxicated. Gee’s trial began in July 2021.