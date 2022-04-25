BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – People in Steuben County and much of New York State who test positive for COVID-19 or come into contact will no longer receive a call from contact tracers after the end of this week, according to the Health Department.

Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith announced that after April 29, the New York State Department of Health Virtual Call Center will cease operations for the county and much of the state. This means that those who test positive or come into close contact with someone who tested positive will not receive any texts or calls from NYS or Steuben County.

However, Smith said those who test positive should still follow New York’s isolation and quarantine guidelines.

“COVID-19 has been a part of our lives for more than two years now,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Guidelines have remained stable over the last several months, making it more manageable for residents to know what they must do to protect themselves and others from continued spread if they are a positive or contact. Information is always available on our website and we encourage you to continue to download your isolation and quarantine orders.”

More details on Steuben County’s COVID guidelines can be found on the county website.