Steuben County poll worker shares first time experience

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – With a lot of uncertainty still surrounding many election results, one thing is quite clear. The state’s poll workers worked pretty hard on election day.

Volunteer poll workers are ‘overlooked pieces’ to a successful election day.

However, the importance of making sure that all the t’s are crossed and I’s are dotted on your ballot can’t be over-emphasized.

“We started at 5:30 am with setup, we had to make sure the machines were up and running, at each station for each ward. it was a very long and exhausting day but it was so worth every hour that I spent here,” said a first-time poll worker in Steuben County, Monica Bankston.

At Union Hall’s polling place in Steuben County approximately 1200 voters came out to vote and they were greeted by 16 poll workers.

“This year was important to me because it is such an important election, I know we hear that this is the most important election of our lifetime every four years, but for me, it was important because I have a 20-year-old son who is voting for the first time,” said Bankston.

For some people, it was their very first time serving as a poll worker for the November 3rd general election. Those poll workers hope to make a difference to fight for the democracy of our country.

This year was like no other, with poll workers wearing masks and making sure proper protocols were in place.

“Once you checked in and received your ballot you are able to go sit at stations that separated people six feet apart, you cast your ballot and then after each person cast their ballot those of us who were cleaning those stations would wipe them down and make sure that everything was sanitary,” said Bankston.

Monica Bankston says this will not be her last time working at the polls.

“The experience was so great, I plan to do it every election,” said Bankston.