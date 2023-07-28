BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Department of Public Works has received an award that will help ensure the safety of department employees when working out on the road.

According to Public Works Commissioner Eric Rose, the department received the award from the state Cornell Local Roads Program.

Steuben County DPW / PERMA is one of the winners in the 2023 Work Zone Equipment Package Competition award, which is funded by a grant from the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The award is given to agencies in need of replacement equipment due to unforeseen circumstances.

The award includes equipment for setting up a proper work zone while keeping highway and DPW crews safe. This is the result of efforts by the county Public Works Department, PERMA, County Risk Manager Scott Sprague and the Cornell Roads program.

“We know that many agencies have difficulty getting work zone equipment, especially when it’s stolen or damaged due to circumstances beyond their control,” said Cornell Local Roads Program Director, David Orr. “Good work zone signs protect the workers, improve communication with the public and make the work more efficient by allowing it to be done faster.”

Each work zone package includes vests, hard hats, whistles, stop-slow paddles, roll-up signs, sign stands and cones. The package is valued at $1,900.

“We are very fortunate to receive this safety equipment,” said Rose. “It not only keeps our workforce safe, it aids in keeping the public safe, too.”