Steuben County reports five COVID-19 deaths at the Corning Center

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification today of the deaths of five Corning Center residents who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 49.

The individuals were all residents of Corning Center and died between September 23 and September 30. Two females aged 82 and 94 years old and three males aged 72, 78, and 80 years old passed.

On Tuesday evening 18 News first reported that there were several COVID-19 deaths at the Corning Center that were not previously released to the proper channels.

“The spike in cases has had us very concerned about the potential for more deaths in Steuben County related to COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members of those lost at Corning Center.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.