Steuben County resident wins New York’s VaxAndWin Football Sweepstakes

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County resident is among the fourth-round winners of New York State’s #VaxandWin Football Sweepstakes – an incentive program designed to encourage unvaccinated New Yorkers to get vaccinated in partnership with New York’s professional football teams.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Bradley Sick of Steuben County was one of the winners of a Buffalo Bills prize pack for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The prizes for winners include game tickets, special in-game experiences, stadium tours, signed gear, FaceTime calls with alumni players, and more from the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and New York Jets. New York State is administering the random drawings and new winners are selected each week over a total of five weeks. One drawing remains after this week.

All New Yorkers who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose from September 9, 2021 to October 25, 2021 are eligible. Parents and guardians can enter for school-aged New Yorkers 12-17 years old here.

As part of these efforts, the state has also launched an integrated media campaign with each team, including vaccine encouragement videos and radio segments with alumni players who have each received the COVID-19 vaccine themselves. Videos featuring Bruce Smith, Hall of Fame Defensive End of the Buffalo Bills and Carl Banks, two-time Superbowl Champion of the New York Giants are available for all New Yorkers to view here and here, respectively.

The fourth-round winners are:

Buffalo Bills Prizes:

Amanda Henry, Wayne County

Robert Conta, Erie County

Keri Monin, New York City

Bradley Sick, Steuben County

William Sikes, Wyoming County

Steven Tenebruso, Erie County

Shane Murray, Oswego County

New York Giants Prizes:

Eddy Perez, Richmond County

New York Jets Prizes:

Kawan Piper, Suffolk County

Anthony Newman, Nassau County

Stephan Bobarakis, Warren County

Marianne Rice, Nassau County

Danielle Forgione, Queens County

“In partnership with all of New York’s professional football teams, we continue to urge eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated,” said Governor Hochul. “Through education and media efforts, including our #VaxandWin incentive program, we are reaching New York families in new ways. If you haven’t already, get vaccinated—and help your eligible school-aged children get vaccinated—and then enter our #VaxandWin Football Sweepstakes for our final drawing next week. The COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way we can protect ourselves and each other from this virus.”

The New York State Department of Health has verified the vaccination status of winners.

New Yorkers can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find a nearby vaccine location and get vaccinated against COVID-19 today.

To learn more about New York State’s #VaxandWin Football Sweepstakes, interested New Yorkers can visit the site here and eligible New Yorkers can enter the sweepstakes here.