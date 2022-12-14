HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – After a crash between a bicyclist and a pickup truck in Hornell that left the cyclist with serious injuries, officials are reminding people on bikes to follow all traffic laws and wear proper clothing.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious vehicle-bicycle crash near the intersection of SR36 and Bethesda Drive in Hornell just before 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 13. The Sheriff’s Office said the person on the bike had serious injuries and was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The police report also said that the driver of the truck was interviewed and tested and ultimately determined to not be impaired. No charges were filed.

The Sheriff’s Office collected videos from witnesses and said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

As a result of the crash, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reminded all pedestrians and cyclists that they need to follow all vehicle and traffic laws. He also reminded them to wear proper reflective clothing if on the road after dark.