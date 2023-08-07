BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A bicyclist was struck by a Steuben County patrol car early Saturday morning in Bath, police confirm.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff, Jim Allard, a bicyclist who was traveling west in the driving lane on state Route 415 in Bath around 3 a.m. Aug. 5 got struck from the rear by a sheriff’s office patrol car that was responding to a call.

Police say that the cyclist was alert and responsive after the crash and was taken by EMS to be treated at a regional medical center.

Sheriff Allard wants to remind all cyclists to make sure they are in full compliance with the required lights and reflective equipment fitted to bicycles in accordance with NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law when riding after sunset.

An investigation into the collision is still ongoing by the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.