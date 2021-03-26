Steuben County Sheriff’s Office celebrates Women’s History Month

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s department notes Women’s History Month as it marks its official 225th anniversary on Mar. 31.

Steuben was the third county in New York State to employ a woman deputy, with the appointment of county Deputy Alma Gray in 1927 in the office of Sheriff L. W. Kellogg.

Gray was credited with the solo arrest of Ivan Odell of Towlesville on charges of larceny. He and an alleged accomplice, Lloyd Magee of Bath appeared before a magistrate in Tyrone.

In addition, after Sheriff Kellogg’s death in 1930, his wife, Alice Kellogg filled the office of sheriff for the balance of his term.

Times have changed for women in law enforcement since Gray and Kellogg made their marks more than 90 years ago, according to county Sheriff Jim Allard.

County residents are now served by women in the corrections and patrol divisions, as well as its civil unit, he said.

“I am continually impressed by these role models for young women,” Allard said. “Their dedication to their profession while still maintaining a home life and family are an inspiration to future law enforcement officers. They are making history as we speak.”

Left to Right: Lieutenant Harrison, Deputy McCoy, Deputy Schafer and Deputy Payne

Some of our women in history in the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office are:

Lieutenant Lauran Harrison

· A 13-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office as a correction officer, sergeant, and lieutenant for the past two years, Harrison is the Sheriff’s Honor Guard Commander and an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). A graduate of Bath Haverling High School and US Marine Corps veteran, Harrison is a field training officer, general topics instructor, and PREA (prison rape elimination act) Coordinator. The mother of one daughter, Harrison has been married to Deputy Brian Harrison for six years.

Deputy Brooke Payne

· With 10 years as a patrol deputy, Payne is an EMT, child car seat technician, member of the bicycle patrol, physical training, field and general topics instructor. The Corning-Painted Post and Corning Community College graduate also served as a patrol officer in the Village of Addison Police Department and is a member of the county’s Safe Harbor Human Trafficking Awareness. Payne and her husband Lt. Carter Payne, Corning PD, have been married for eight years and have two daughters.

Deputy Erica McCoy

· A 10 year veteran in the Sheriff’s Office, McCoy has spent five years in corrections and five years in the patrol divisions. A Bath-Haverling and Corning Community College graduate, she also served with the state Parks Police, and is now an EMT and School Resource Officer. She is the mother of one daughter.

Deputy Sheena Schafer

· A graduate of Wayland-Cohocton High School and SUNY Alfred, Shafer served in the villages of Wellsville and Dansville, and the City of Canandaigua police departments before joining Steuben’s Patrol Division two years ago, Schafer is an EMT, certified Forensic Childhood Interviewer and member of the department’s Crisis Negotiator Unit. She also is a dog mom.