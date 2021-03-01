Steuben County Sheriff’s Office launches scholarship for criminal justice students

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sherriff’s Office is launching a scholarship available for criminal justice students interested in becoming police officers in the Steuben County region.

The scholarship is geared toward students from a marginalized population who have successfully completed their first semester in criminal justice at SUNY Corning Community College or SUNY Alfred State or students enrolled in the police academy programs at CCC or Alfred.

In order to attract a larger and more diverse pool of potential police officers, during March and April 2021, Sheriff Allard, in partnership with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, Inc. will be receiving applications for a new scholarship.

Besides meeting student eligibility requirements, the selection of the scholarship recipient will be based on financial need and a written essay.

Both males and females who meet the requirements are invited to apply.

Although this initial scholarship is worth $1,000 to a single student, the Foundation’s goal is to raise enough subsequent funds to fully reimburse at least one police academy student per year at both Corning and Alfred.

“In recognition of the changes in law enforcement as a profession, we are excited to be able to help meet the diverse educational and professional development needs of our future police officers,” said Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Foundation Inc. President, Ray Dell.

If you are interested in applying for this scholarship, contact Sheriff Allard at jallard@steubencountyny.gov