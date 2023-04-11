STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Another phone scam has popped up in the Southern Tier, this time in Steuben County, with the sheriff’s office warning residents of the danger it may cause.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, April 11, they received information that a Bath resident had been contacted via phone call and that they had a warrant out against them issued by the sheriff’s department.

Police say the scammer asked the victim to provide their banking information in order to get the warrant removed.

The sheriff’s office wants to make clear that this is a scam, as police do not need anyone’s banking information to take care of a warrant of arrest.

The scammer contacted the victim with the following number 607-622-xxxx, police say that the last four digits of the phone number change frequently and are sometimes phone numbers of uninvolved persons.

Police are asking anyone who receives these types of calls to never supply them with any information or reply to any questions. They ask that anyone who receives a call, or any potential scam for that matter, report it to local law enforcement.