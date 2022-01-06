K-9 helps find Steuben County teen with frostbite, hypothermia in woods

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County child is safe after Sheriff’s Deputies and a K-9 found them in the woods suffering from apparent frostbite.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing child around 1:30 p.m. on January 5. The parent said the teen was missing from the home in the Town of Corning, and Deputies initiated a search with K-9 Twiggy.

Deputies tracked the teen’s cellphone to a trail at Spencer Crest Nature Center and found the teen near a trail in the woods. Deputies said the teen didn’t have shoes or a coat and was “suffering from apparent hypothermia and frostbite.

The child was taken to a medical facility for further treatment. New York State Police assisted with the search and rescue.

K-9 Twiggy, who helped with the search and rescue, also recently celebrated his fourth birthday on January 1.