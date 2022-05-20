BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Law Enforcement agencies and community members around Steuben County gathered in Bath Friday evening to honor fallen officers.

Dozens gathered at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in Bath for the eighth annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service.

Starting in 2015, on the third Friday in May, the Steuben Sheriff’s Office has honored all members of law enforcement in Steuben and the six adjacent counties of Allegany, Chemung, Livingston, Ontario, Schuyler, and Yates, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities.