Steuben’s Pinwheels & Promises to conduct on-line campaign

BATH, NY. (WETM) – Prevent Child Abuse Steuben’s ninth annual Pinwheels & Promises campaign will adopt a new look this year in its efforts to keep children and the public safe.

The annual campaign is conducted in April in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

It looks as though our campaign will primarily be an e-campaign. But the message will be the same, no matter our platform – ‘All children have the right to be raised in a safe and secure environment that prepares them for a future of opportunity and promise. Bill Caudill, county Youth Board Coordinator

Caudill said a calendar filled with daily activities during April is now posted on the Prevent Child Abuse Steuben Facebook page. Each day’s tip will also be posted throughout the month.

Caudill hopes the campaign’s signature “Pinwheels and Promises” will take on a familiar look. Residents are encouraged to locate pinwheels from previous years and display in their yards, and information on how to make pinwheels will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.