WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A sticker shop in Waverly has been ordered to shut down by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management on Wednesday.

The sticker store Mile High Accessories IV in Waverly N.Y. was shut down on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with illicit cannabis seized in another move by the OCM to crack down on the unlicensed sale of marijuana in New York State.

In a Facebook post, the shop posted that the Waverly location is shutting down permanently, but that the three remaining Mile High Accessory locations in Binghamton, Horseheads, and Deposit will remain open.

Warning to stop illegal activity ordered by the OCM seen on the door of Mile High AccessoriesI IV in Waverly, posted August 16, 2023.

When visiting the shop in Waverly, two signs are posted on the door notifying the public that illicit cannabis has been seized along with a notice of violation and order to cease unlicensed activity.

On the violation, a virtual hearing date was posted for the shop with a date set for Sept. 15.

In May, Governor Hochul signed legislation allowing the OCM to conduct raids on sticker shops conducting illegal activity.

In June the OCM hit shops in Ithaca and Binghamton with violations regarding the unlicensed sale of cannabis inside the stores.