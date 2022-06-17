ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The roller-coaster ride on Wall Street came to an end at Friday’s closing bell. Major stocks, such as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ, rallied but the Dow Jones tumbled again. It dropped some 740 points Thursday, closing below 30,000 for the first time since January.

But all eyes were on the S&P 500 Tuesday after it fell into bear market territory, meaning stocks dropped over 20-percent from a recent peak.

According to economists, a bear market can last anywhere from weeks to years and generally means the confidence in the market is shaky.

The Stock Market tumbled after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 3/4 of a point on Wednesday — the biggest hike since 1994. The hope is that the increase will slow inflation.

“There’s a concern that the Fed is going to step too far and slow the economy too much to the point of recession,” CNBC’s Melissa Lee said.

For investors, the dive on Wall Street can be worrying.

“If you’re close to retirement, you might want to scale back or look at doing something different with your investments,” Financial consultant Matthew Burr said.

Other economists say that while pulling your money out of the market may seem like a good idea now, they emphasize that the Stock Market can change rapidly, and that investors could make a hefty profit when the market rebounds.