Stolen trailer found in Steuben County woods

WHEELER, N.Y. (WETM) – DEC Rangers have turned over a stolen pop-up trailer that was dumped in Steuben County to Bath Police.

On Nov. 5, Forest Rangers received a complaint of an abandoned pop-up trailer left along with garbage in Pigtail Hollow State Forest. Photos sent with the complaint showed a license plate, which allowed Rangers to identify the registered owner of the trailer.

Rangers determined the owner took the trailer to a local dealership for servicing and when she went to pick it up, found out it was stolen. The investigation was turned over to Bath Police.

