Stop, drop, and get down on one knee

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – A Canisteo firefighter popped the burning question to his girlfriend of three years in a very special way on Tuesday.

Chris Davis got both his crew at the Canisteo Fire Department and firefighters from his girlfriend’s, South Hornell Fire Department together to propose.

“I’ll definitely remember it for the rest of my life,” said Canisteo firefighter Chris Davis. “The fire department means a lot to me. She knows that, and she means a lot to me. So I was happy to bring everything all together in one moment,” continued Davis.

He got the firetrucks to go to her house as if they were responding to a fire.

“So we all rolled in with lights and sirens and she thought we had a fire call,” said Davis.

On the way there Davis almost got cold feet.

“I kept telling the guys,” said Davis. “Well, you ready to turn around yet? We can go back to the station.”

Even when he got down on one knee he was anxious.

“I was shaking like a leaf when I gave her the ring,” expressed Davis.

Anastasia Guiles, Davis’ new fiance, said she’s looking forward to their married life.

“Just the journey with our kids see where it goes,” said South Hornell firefighter Anastasia Guiles. “Just have a lot of road trips hopefully. Lot of vacations.”

