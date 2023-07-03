BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff James Allard has announced that Steuben County police agencies and STOP DWI coordinators will participate in efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

The Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a period of deadly accidents with impaired driving, especially with thousands being out on the nation’s roads.

The statewide campaign began on July 1 and will run through July 5.

You can make a difference by having a sober plan. You can download the “Have a Plan” mobile app to ensure you will be able to find a safe ride home.