BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be conducting a sign project at the intersection of Route 1043 and Route 1022 in Sheshequin Township on August 14.

During that week, the PennDOT maintenance crew will be installing a stop sign on the northbound and southbound lanes of Sheshequin Road, turning the intersection into a four-way stop.

The new stop control is the result of a traffic and engineer study that was recently performed.

