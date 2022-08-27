A line of families signing their name to take part in the school bag giveaway, all part of the Stop the Violence community event held at Grove Park.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In a combined effort with multiple organizations, and local businesses, Stop the Violence and Family Affairs hosted an afternoon of family fun with food and giveaways.

According to Sean White, one of the hosts with Family Affairs, the idea of the event was to bring families together and have a day of peace and a sense of community. White Emphasized how special it was to have so many children playing in the park with no violence or bullying.

Multiple tents were arranged and set up for families to sign up and receive a book bag, donated by Betsy Hilfiger, along with hamburgers and hot dogs donated by Country Crawlers and Hamilton Meats, and even Maine Harvest Sea Food was able to donate waters, ice, and coolers for the event.

Another big component of helping put the event together was the presence of Jim’s Gym. The owner and different branches of the gym were there helping out and meeting with different families to talk about the safe activities that kids can partake in to blow off steam and stay away from violence.

Members from the gym’s Upstate Boxing Club were there promoting the club and explaining how boxing can be a fun way to get rid of that stress. A big representative for the club was native world champion boxer and International Woman’s Boxing Hall of Fame member, Bonnie Mann.

“One thing we want to show them is if they’ve got frustrations or if they’re acting, that they can get their aggression their frustrations and anxiety out in a positive way which is boxing,” Mann said. “They can hit the bags they can hit our mitts, and we can help instill some, maybe a little bit of guidance, discipline, respect, so they understand that it’s okay to let your hands go, as long as you’re doing it the right way,” she said.

Mann went on to say that it’s important to do these kinds of activities inside an organized area where they’re not hurting others or themselves and is considered a safe space for them.

When it came to the back-to-school bags that were being given away, supplies were, unfortunately, limited. Betsy Hilfiger was there greeting each of the families and having them sign their names on a list. The bags were limited to 40, but with more than 40 children having shown up, Betsy told the crowd she will try her best to get bags to the children that weren’t able to receive one.

Along with the bags, there were around 15 basketballs available, giving the kids a choice of either the bag or the ball.

The event went on from noon to 3 p.m. and was a success with many people coming out to enjoy their afternoon and have a day free of violence in Elmira.