ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Elmira Street Painting Festival returns to the downtown area this weekend. Shows will last from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, July 16th and from 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday, July 17th.

According to Elmira Downtown Development, the annual Elmira Street Painting Festival is an art-filled, family fun weekend celebrating creativity. Guests can take a stroll downtown and marvel at dozens of masterpieces chalked by hand on the streets.

Street art is not the only thing guests will experience from the festival. Attendants are welcomed to sample the varied tastes of local restaurants, step into a pop-up gallery, and move to the rhythm of live music.

“This is the fifteenth year of the street painting festival,” said Desiree Lopenzo, Event and Marketing Manager for Elmira Downtown Development. “Every year, it’s a two-day event and we kick it off with an ‘Alive After Five’ the Friday before. Artists come out on Saturday mornings and they start chalking in the street.”

The goal for all Elmira Downtown Development’s events is to energize the city’s social, physical and financial resurgence by bringing together its diverse local residents to reactivate the downtown district as a gathering space. This builds the district’s potential as the core for cultural engagement, small businesses, and neighborhood to create a stronger, more united community.

Sections of roads in the downtown area will be closed for festival activities from Friday, July 15th at 5 PM to Sunday, July 17th at 7 PM. These roads include N. Main St. in Wisner Park and E. Gray St. right outside the Arnot Art Museum.