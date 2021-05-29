Structure fire at former Hopkins Elementary School in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — At approximately 3:25 p.m. on May 29, the Southport and Elmira Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the former Hopkins Elementary School on 550 Spruce Street.

Chris Baldwin, assistant fire chief for the Southport Fire Department, said the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Baldwin confirmed the building is abandoned and there were no injuries.

Chemung County EMS and New York State police also responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 18 News for updates.