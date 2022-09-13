ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A structure fire occurred at Ernie Davis Academy middle school in Elmira late Monday night.

The fire occurred on the roof of the building around 10:00 p.m., the cause of which, is currently unknown, according to Elmira Fire Department Deputy Chief Chris Putney. According to our reporter on the scene, smoke was seen coming out of the top of the roof of the school.

“It was very labor intensive to try and get this fire out. We had to rotate in and out fairly often,” Pultney said, describing the fire as “extremely stubborn.”

He said it took 45 minutes in order to extinguish it completely while rotating through over 20 firefighters who reported to the scene. Elmira Fire Department and Elmira Heights Fire Department responded, and NYSEG was also there.

There were no injuries reported, and damage was confined to the roof and a utility room that endured some water damage, according to Putney.

At around 10:00 p.m. Putney says it initially came in as a fire alarm report, and by the time crews arrived on the scene there was smoke seen coming out of the roof.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, and 18 News will update this information as it becomes available to us.