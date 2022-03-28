ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — At approximately 7:40 p.m. on March 28, reports came in regarding a working structure fire at the Lindenwald Haus in Elmira.

Multiple local EMS and fire departments responded to the scene including: Elmira Fire Department, Elmira Police Department, and Erway Ambulance.

According to our reporter on scene, flames engulfed the top floors of the building as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Our reporter asked an officer on scene what the cause of the fire was, but they said it is unknown at this time. It is also unclear if anyone was inside of the home at the start of the fire.

The Lindenwald Haus is a historical landmark in Chemung County. It was formerly used as an adult home, bed and breakfast, and a dormitory for athletes.

Local fire departments working to put out the structure fire at the Lindenwald Haus

This is a developing story. 18 News will update this article once more information becomes available.