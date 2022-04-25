ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished a structure fire on West First Street on April 25.

Reports of the structure fire came into the newsroom just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of West First Street and Columbia Street. Along with fire crews, Elmira Police also responded to the scene.

Elmira Fire Department and Police investigating structure fire on W. First Street.

18 News spoke with an EPD officer on scene about the possible cause. The officer told 18 News that a pile of leaves was on fire. The flames then spread from the leaves to the side of the house. Whether the leaves were intentionally set on fire is still unknown at this time.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one side of the home. According to police, the home is currently abandoned.

18 News will add details to this story once more information becomes available.