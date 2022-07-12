MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in downtown Millerton on July 11.

According to a viewer and Facebook post by Webbs Mills Fire Department, the barn fire broke out late Monday evening on Main Street in downtown Millerton.

Video courtesy of Ryan Belz

Fire departments that responded to the scene include: Millerton, Big Elm, Webbs Mills, Pine City, and Blossburg. Lawrenceville ambulance was also on standby according to a viewer.

18 News reached out to multiple fire departments to discover more about the origins of the fire, but we have not heard back at this time. It is still unclear if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. 18 News will update this article as more information is released.