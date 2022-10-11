ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A structure fire destroyed a home in Elmira Tuesday evening, the Deputy Fire Chief, Dan Sincock calling it “unlivable,” following the blaze.

Reports of the fire came in around 7:00 p.m. According to Sincock, the fire started in the second-floor hallway of 1050 Magee St. and spread across the top floor through the walls. Elmira and Elmira Heights Fire Department responded to the scene and reportedly took them around thirty minutes to extinguish.

Officials on the scene said the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and are still unaware of where the owner is at this time. The home had significant damage to the first and second floors, serious enough for Sincock to deem the home no longer habitable.

Our 18 News reporter on the scene saw smoke still rising from the home around 7:30 p.m. as crews were still going in and out of the house checking for any possible fires still spreading through the walls.

A section of Magee St. up until cross street Roe Ave. was closed off for at least an hour as crews were working on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown as the investigation is ongoing. 18 News will continue to develop this story as more information is made available to us.