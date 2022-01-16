Structure fire in Catharine destroys 75% of house

CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 16, at approximately 8:35 a.m., the Odessa Fire Department was dispatched by the Schuyler County 911 Center to a structure fire at 5202 Park Road in the Town of Catharine.

A second alarm was requested for additional tankers and additional firefighting personnel. Upon arrival, firefighters found a one-story wood frame residence with fire showing from a window in the front of the house.

The departments requested under mutual aid to the scene were Montour Falls, Watkins Glen, Mecklenburg and Burdett. The Millport Fire Department stood by in Odessa to cover calls. Schuyler Ambulance responded and stood by at the scene.

Odessa firefighters made an offensive attack on the fire upon their arrival and were assisted by their mutual aid partners.

The Schuyler County Office of Emergency Management and N.Y.S.E.G responded to assist at the scene. Town of Catharine Code Enforcement was notified of the incident for follow up.

The Schuyler County Fire Investigation Team responded to the scene to assist with a standard cause and origin investigation.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental in nature. Although fire damage was limited to the first floor, the house is uninhabitable due to water and smoke damage throughout the house.

The American Red Cross was called to assist three occupants and one canine of the residence who are displaced due to the fire. No injuries were reported and the 75% of the house was damaged by the fire.