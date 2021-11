HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — On Nov. 27, at approximately 2:50 a.m., Town and Country Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Scenic Drive in Horseheads.

Multiple tankers arrived on scene to find a working fire and quickly worked to put out the blaze.

According to Town and Country FD, there were no injuries reported from the incident. However, the home was severely damaged.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.