Multiple fire departments respond to Baldwin structure fire

LOWMAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments from across Chemung County responded to a structure fire on Breesport North Chemung Road in Baldwin.

According to our reporter on the scene the fire has been put out and the cause is unclear at this time.

Baldwin, Elmira Heights, Southport, East Hill, and Town & Country Fire Departments, as well as the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Elmira Police, and Animal Control responded to the scene.

18 News is at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.