Structure fire in Mansfield, mutual aid called
One person hospitalized after house fire in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – One person has been hospitalized after a house fire on East Elmira Street in Mansfield.

Calls for the fire started to come in around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday and mutual aid and a tanker are now being requested to the scene.

The fire started on the porch of the home and one car was destroyed, according to our reporter on the scene.

The condition of the person hospitalized is unknown at this time.

Courtesy Nicole Chamberlain

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

