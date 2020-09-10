One person displaced after a house fire in Montour Falls

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has been displaced after a house fire started on Cronk Road in Montour Falls Thursday morning.

The Montour Falls Assistant Fire Chief told 18 News at the scene that a passerby reported the fire around 11:32 a.m. Fire departments from Beaver Dams, Montour Falls, Watkins Glen, and Odessa responded, as well as the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.







Officials say that the fire started at the front of the house, but the cause is still under investigation.

The resident was not home at the time and it is unknown whether they are being assisted by any local organizations.