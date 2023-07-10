ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A structure fire broke out around 10:00 p.m. on July 9.

Calls first came into our newsroom late last night. The structure fire broke out at 413 Walnut Street.

According to our reporter on the scene, a yellow house could be seen with smoke coming out of the windows on the second floor. Elmira Fire Department and West Elmira Fire Department were both on the scene assisting with putting out the fire.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries or if anyone was in the home at the time the fire broke out, but fire investigators were called to the scene at 12:30 a.m. on July 10.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more information.