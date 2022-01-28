Structure fire in Waverly; residents able to leave building safely

February 04 2022

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 28, at approximately 8:15 p.m., local fire departments responded to a structure fire on Lincoln Street in Waverly.

According to scanner reports, it is a working structure fire with entrapment. At approximately 8:28 p.m., scanner reports said everyone was out of the building.

Fire departments responding include: Waverly, Sayre, Barton, and Athens. Greater Valley EMS was on scene.

Details are limited at this time, but 18 News will be updating this story once more information is available.

