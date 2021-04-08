Structure fire in Woodhull, cause currently unknown

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire departments from across Steuben County are at the scene of a structure fire in Woodhull.

The building is located on the 1500 block of Mill Road and the cause is currently unknown.

Three adults and two kids were able to make it out of the home safely after a neighbor alerted them of the fire.

Departments on scene include Tuscarora, Woodhull, Gang Mills, Canisteo, Elkland, Jasper, Woodhull Ambulance, and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

18 News is on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

